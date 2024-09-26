Austin Butler, Bad Bunny Film Scenes for Gritty Movie 'Caught Stealing'
Austin Butler's back in action on set, filming scenes for his new movie "Caught Stealing" -- and he's got some star-studded company, teaming up with none other than Bad Bunny.
The rapper was almost unrecognizable in a dark red hairdo and matching beard as the cameras rolled in NYC Wednesday, and Oscar nominee Austin was splattered with fake blood -- so you can bet your bottom dollar they’re diving deep into the gritty crime thriller.
Looks like they got a lot of action in the can during the evening shoot for Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film. At one point, Austin and Bunny were locked in an intense scene, cruising around in a car ... in another scene, Zoë Kravitz joined Austin in a bar setting.
The movie is based on Charlie Huston's novel of the same name. It follows burned-out baseball player Hank Thompson, played by Austin, as he gets dragged into the rough criminal underworld of 1990s NYC.
As for Bad Bunny, he’s been juggling music and movies like a pro -- he also recently snagged a role in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel with Adam Sandler.