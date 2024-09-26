Austin Butler, Bad Bunny Film Scenes for Gritty Movie 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler's back in action on set, filming scenes for his new movie "Caught Stealing" -- and he's got some star-studded company, teaming up with none other than Bad Bunny.

The rapper was almost unrecognizable in a dark red hairdo and matching beard as the cameras rolled in NYC Wednesday, and Oscar nominee Austin was splattered with fake blood -- so you can bet your bottom dollar they’re diving deep into the gritty crime thriller.

Looks like they got a lot of action in the can during the evening shoot for Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film. At one point, Austin and Bunny were locked in an intense scene, cruising around in a car ... in another scene, Zoë Kravitz joined Austin in a bar setting.

The movie is based on Charlie Huston's novel of the same name. It follows burned-out baseball player Hank Thompson, played by Austin, as he gets dragged into the rough criminal underworld of 1990s NYC.