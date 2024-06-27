Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner Vacay with Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Love Tour Lands in Greece ... Join Kim, Jeff & Lauren!!!

jeff bezos lauren sanchez kim k kendall jenner bad bunny Spetes Greece
Getty Composite

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's latest date abroad -- they've been on the move for weeks -- is turning into a family affair ... a very wealthy one!

The singer and the supermodel were spotted linking up with Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian, and family friends, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, for a dinner out in Greece.

Check it out ... the couple was pictured sitting close to one another while enjoying a meal on Spetses, one of the Greek Isles.

Kenny and BB were then seen walking arm in arm in matching neutral outfits ... following behind the engaged Jeff and Lauren, who are reportedly hosting the Kardashian-Jenners on their luxury yacht.

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Together
Launch Gallery
Jeff And Lauren -- The Happy Couple Launch Gallery

Kim, who took a sweet selfie with a fan during their evening out, was the last one to leave the restaurant -- and also rocked a neutral look appropriate for the summery weather.

As TMZ previously reported ... Kendall and Bad Bunny broke up over the winter but stayed friendly -- linking up on a number of occasions. Reconciliation chatter started swirling when Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen getting cozy at the Met Gala in May -- even staying at the same hotel afterward.

Kendall then supported Bunny at his concert at the Kia Center in Orlando ... where she was getting down to his music.

Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Together
Launch Gallery
Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Together Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ

Since then, they've stepped out for a number of dinner dates ... including an intimate meal in Puerto Rico, where the model couldn't take her eyes off the hitmaker.

Hollywood Hotties Summer Showdown Who'd You Rather?!
Launch Gallery
Who'd You Rather?! Launch Gallery

It's safe to say these two are heating things up this summer!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later