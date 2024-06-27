Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner Vacay with Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's latest date abroad -- they've been on the move for weeks -- is turning into a family affair ... a very wealthy one!

The singer and the supermodel were spotted linking up with Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian, and family friends, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, for a dinner out in Greece.

Kendall and Benito yesterday in Greece with Kris and Kim pic.twitter.com/51m8k49vqR — kendall jenner outfits (@kenjenstyle) June 27, 2024 @kenjenstyle

Check it out ... the couple was pictured sitting close to one another while enjoying a meal on Spetses, one of the Greek Isles.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are vacationing on the Spetses island in Greece 💙 pic.twitter.com/T6HIifdznI — Kendall & Benito (@kenitoarchive) June 27, 2024 @kenitoarchive

Kenny and BB were then seen walking arm in arm in matching neutral outfits ... following behind the engaged Jeff and Lauren, who are reportedly hosting the Kardashian-Jenners on their luxury yacht.

Kim, who took a sweet selfie with a fan during their evening out, was the last one to leave the restaurant -- and also rocked a neutral look appropriate for the summery weather.

Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian are on vacation in Greece. 🇬🇷



“Specifically, as revealed by the journalist, the famous stars traveled to Spetses, where their close family friend Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez are staying, who are hosting them… pic.twitter.com/4fes22Av8k — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) June 27, 2024 @AccessBadBunny

As TMZ previously reported ... Kendall and Bad Bunny broke up over the winter but stayed friendly -- linking up on a number of occasions. Reconciliation chatter started swirling when Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen getting cozy at the Met Gala in May -- even staying at the same hotel afterward.

Kendall then supported Bunny at his concert at the Kia Center in Orlando ... where she was getting down to his music.

Since then, they've stepped out for a number of dinner dates ... including an intimate meal in Puerto Rico, where the model couldn't take her eyes off the hitmaker.