Kendall Jenner Attends Bad Bunny's Concert Following Met Gala Reunion

Kendall Jenner's got the internet abuzz with reconciliation rumors ... 'cause she hit up her ex Bad Bunny's show right on the heels of their Met Gala reunion.

The reality television star hit the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida Friday ... cutting a low-key figure in a brown hoodie -- though it didn't stop fans from catching her moving and grooving to the beat.

After watching some of the show, eagle-eyed fans eventually saw her heading out early ... looking to beat the rush out of the arena, it seems.

Bunny's currently on his 'Most Wanted' tour ... which finishes in Miami at the end of this month -- so, he's got some R&R time coming up soon. Oh, and some fans think the brown hoodie she's wearing is a tour sweater BTW, kinda hard to tell though.

It's the second time Kendall and Bunny have been spotted in the same place this month ... as we reported, the two were photographed hanging at a Met Gala after-party in NYC earlier this month.

They were getting nice and cozy, dancing together to one of his hit songs at the rager ... and, it appears they stayed at the same hotel too.

Of course, Kendall and Bunny were one of the biggest celeb couples last year ... but, they broke up in December -- and, for months, they seemed to keep their distance.

Now though, they're cropping up at a lot of the same events ... a whole lotta smoke, even if we haven't really seen any fire yet.

In any case ... it seems the exes are sparking their friendship back up, at the very least.