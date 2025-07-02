Kendall and Kylie Jenner Hilariously Create 'Love Island USA' Scenes

Play video content

"Love Island USA" is heating up our screens -- and guess who’s feeling the fire? Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who just dropped their own cheeky reenactments of the show’s juiciest bombshell behavior!

TBH, you’d think they’d packed their bags for Casa Amor -- Kylie, Kendall, their pals Stassie, and Victoria had the lingo down cold. From "Can I pull you for a chat?" to "I want to explore other connections," they were serving full-on drama queen energy.

You have to see the video -- Stassie pulls Kylie for a chat like a true bombshell, while Kendall and Victoria lurk in the background, shamelessly earwigging. Peak villa behavior -- if you’re not chatting, you’re creeping!

Kylie hilariously ends things with Stassie with a textbook Islander breakup line... before Victoria swoops in, and gets the green light to press on with Kylie… and just when you think it's pure drama, boom -- it all turns into a stealthy Kylie Cosmetics lip plug. Clever!