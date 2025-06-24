'Love Island USA' Casa Amor Shake-Up, Blindfolded Boys Kiss New Bombshells
'Love Island USA' Blindfolds & New Bombshell Babes ... Wild Casa Shakeup!!!
Just when you thought "Love Island USA" couldn’t get messier -- boom! The girls get whisked away to Casa Amor, while the boys play tonsil hockey with a fresh batch of bombshells!!!
Yup, you heard right -- 5 new hotties snuck into the villa and got to kiss every guy while they were blindfolded. The twist? The boys had no clue who they were making out with … until they took off everything.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
As you can guess, the boys were shook -- and that’s when host Ariana Madix dropped the bomb ... the girls are off at Casa Amor, and everyone’s officially single. Time to test new connections … and loyalties.
Translation? Let the games really begin....
The girls were just as gobsmacked when they found out they’d be doing the exact same thing -- and even more shook to learn that once Casa's over, the new bombshells aren’t going anywhere. Like it or not, they’re moving in.
One thing’s certain -- when Casa’s over, it won’t just be recouplings ... it’ll be carnage.