'Love Island USA' Casa Amor Shake-Up, Blindfolded Boys Kiss New Bombshells

Just when you thought "Love Island USA" couldn’t get messier -- boom! The girls get whisked away to Casa Amor, while the boys play tonsil hockey with a fresh batch of bombshells!!!

Yup, you heard right -- 5 new hotties snuck into the villa and got to kiss every guy while they were blindfolded. The twist? The boys had no clue who they were making out with … until they took off everything.

As you can guess, the boys were shook -- and that’s when host Ariana Madix dropped the bomb ... the girls are off at Casa Amor, and everyone’s officially single. Time to test new connections … and loyalties.

Translation? Let the games really begin....

The girls were just as gobsmacked when they found out they’d be doing the exact same thing -- and even more shook to learn that once Casa's over, the new bombshells aren’t going anywhere. Like it or not, they’re moving in.