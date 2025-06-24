Ariana Madix Hot Shots to Kick Off Her Big 4-0 Bday!

Who's ready for the 'best day of their life?!' There's simply no better way to kick off Ariana Madix's big 4-0 than to pump and bump you with her sexiest shots! If there's anything sarung with putting Ariana on blast, we don't want to be right!

From "Vanderpump Rules" to the Broadway stage, Madix has leveraged her 10+ years in the spotlight -- currently nailing her 2nd round on Peacock's hit show "Love Island," out of the park -- and no question she brought the L.A. heat to Fiji!

Check out this lil' sneak preview of what's to come ... Curves on display, Ariana may indeed work hard, but she plays even harder, as she should! "Scandoval" who?!