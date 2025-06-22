Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Julia Hatch's Hot Shots to Celebrate Her Birthday

By TMZ Staff
Julia Hatch is officially 25 -- and she’s turning up the heat to celebrate!

The influencer is always dropping fresh batches of pics on Instagram that prove she’s not just another pretty face -- she’s the whole damn vibe. Showing off her sculpted figure in a series of barely-there bikinis, Julia reminds everyone exactly why she owns the timeline.

No long captions, no gimmicks -- just sun, skin, and that signature confidence her followers can’t get enough of.

Whether she’s poolside, beach-bound, or just flexing for the 'gram, one thing’s for sure -- 25 looks real good on her.

Happy Birthday, Julia!!! Keep serving it! 🎂🔥💫

