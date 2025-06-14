Actress Lucy Hale's Hottest Shots For Her 36th Birthday

Lucy Hale might be known for "The Hating Game" ... but, her fans aren't going to hate these pics at all -- because we've got her hot shots for ya!

The actress turned 36 on Saturday ... and, she's always a vision in fashionable dress -- proving it's no pretty little lie to say she's got style.

Hale would make Wiz Khalifa proud in this 'fit ... pulling off black and yellow like she was born to wear it.

And, LH was definitely feeling herself in this baby blue, mesh ensemble ... seemingly checking out her long legs and boots in the mirror while a pal captured the moment.

Hale's got quite a few projects coming out soon ... including "The Answers" a new TV show that will also star Superman himself, David Corenswet.

Speaking of answers, we know "Lucy Hale" is one when it comes to the question of "Who's one of the hottest actress in all of Hollywood?"