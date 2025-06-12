Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Adriana Lima Sexy Shots To Kick Off Her 44th Birthday!

Adriana Lima's Hot Shots
From the catwalk to the sand, Adriana Lima is celebrating her 44th birthday today, and we're splashin' you with her sexiest shots, are you ready for 'em?!

At just 17 years old, the top model walked her first Victoria's Secret fashion show, and she's been a bad beach ever since 🔥!

Check out the hot mama of three turnin' heads at the Venice Film Festival, with her toned tummy exposed in a lil' crop top!

In 2024, Lima made her Victoria's Secret return for the VS Fashion show and did not disappoint in this red-hot lingerie!

Scouting for more eye-popping pics? Walk it like it's hot with our sexy photo gallery!

Happy Birthday, Adriana!

