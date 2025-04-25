Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lizzo Says Adriana Lima Called Her Pretty, Asks If That Means She's a VS Angel Now

Lizzo Adriana Lima Called Me Pretty ... Does That Mean I'm A VS Angel Now??!

Lizzo once dragged the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for fake wokeness -- but cut to now, she’s all smiles and good vibes after a surprise Angel encounter with Adriana Lima.

The singer hit the 'gram with a clip of her red carpet moment with Adriana, reminiscing about her pre-fame days working at a VS store, staring up at the sexy brunette's pics, and wishing she could be her.

Fast-forward to her full-circle moment, Lizzo said Adriana called her pretty ... and cheekily asked her fans if that made her an Angel, too!

Lizzo clearly hit it off with Adriana at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards, looking every bit the VS vibe despite throwing some shade at their diversity and inclusion efforts back in 2023.

As you’ll remember, the VS Fashion Show was scrapped in '19 amid the rise of body-positive brands. So when it made its comeback, Lizzo didn’t hold back -- suggesting that its return was more about the backlash than real change.

But it looks like Lizzo’s got a whole new vibe now -- totally positive about the brand, especially with that extra boost of body confidence after her weight loss.

Quick, someone get her a pair of wings pronto!

