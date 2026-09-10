Perez Hilton Reduces Las Vegas Home Price by $350K Amid Personal Issues

Perez Hilton is seriously motivated to sell his Las Vegas mansion ASAP ... so much so that the blogger just lowered the price of the six-bedroom home by $350,000.

Perez initially listed his Sin City house for $4.25 million back in June ... but the asking price on the 6,600-square-foot property is now down to $3.9 million ... a significant reduction.

As we told you ... when Perez initially put his Las Vegas house up for sale, he told friends he was very stressed about finances -- especially after moving to Miami, which limited his freebies.

The father of 3 also previously opened up to fans in a video in May about how his weeks-long hospital stay earlier in the year had dwindled his bank account.

Before making the move to the East Coast ... Perez filmed a video with his 3 kids all about how excited he was for new opportunities in Miami.

As we reported ... cops say Perez was treated for an overdose in early August following his disturbing stream where he appeared to self-harm.