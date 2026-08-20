Perez Hilton Granted Supervised Visitation With His Kids

Perez Hilton will be able to see his kids while his mother has temporary custody ... but only if certain conditions are met ... TMZ has learned.

New court docs obtained by TMZ show a judge granted Perez visitation with his three children -- but it must be supervised by either a family member agreed upon by both sides or a therapist.

There's another condition ... Perez must first obtain psychiatric clearance, and the supervised arrangement stays in place until the court orders otherwise -- or Perez and his mom agree to something different.

The judge also officially granted Perez's mother, Teresita Lavandeira, temporary legal custody of the kids. The order notes Perez is their only legal parent and consented to the arrangement.

Per the order, Teresita now has authority over the children's medical care, school enrollment and other decisions necessary for their care.

As TMZ previously reported, Teresita filed for temporary custody after Perez was hospitalized earlier this month following a mental health crisis at his Florida home where he appeared to self-harm.

The family said Perez's children, niece and sister were at the home when he first began showing signs of the crisis ... but quickly left once they realized he was unwell.

The custody case itself is now sealed ... with the judge finding confidentiality was necessary to protect the children.

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As we reported ... cops say Perez was treated for an overdose following his alarming stream. He remains in the hospital in an inpatient setting.

So, it looks like Perez isn't completely cut off from his kids when he comes home ... but he won't be alone with them.