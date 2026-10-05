AEW Star PAC's Death Still Short on Answers, Cops Say

AEW star PAC's sudden death is still short on answers, and a newly obtained response from the city isn't filling in all the blanks ... TMZ has learned.

PAC -- real name Benjamin Satterley -- was found unresponsive inside his car in a CAVA restaurant parking lot in Des Plaines, Illinois on Sept. 27 ... just hours after wrestling in Chicago.

As TMZ previously reported, customers spotted the 40-year-old inside the vehicle around 4 PM and called 911.

Witnesses said people inside the restaurant scrambled to find medical equipment before paramedics arrived ... but PAC was pronounced dead at 4:08 PM.

Play video content Video: AEW Star PAC Dead at 40 AEW

TMZ sought records tied to PAC's death, but the city is keeping some of the material under wraps.

As we reported, PAC had wrestled at AEW's All Out event in Chicago the night before his death, facing Andrade and later appearing during the main event.

Des Plaines police later told TMZ there were no signs of foul play and his death was not considered suspicious.

An autopsy was performed, but the Cook County Medical Examiner said PAC's cause and manner of death were pending additional testing.