AEW Star PAC Found Slumped Over in Car Outside Restaurant Before Death

Update

12:56 PM PT -- The Cook County Medical Examiner tells TMZ ... Cause and manner of death are pending additional testing which could take several weeks. An autopsy was performed today.

AEW star PAC was found unresponsive inside a car outside an Illinois restaurant shortly before he was pronounced dead.

The wrestler -- real name Benjamin Satterley -- was discovered in a vehicle in the parking lot of a CAVA in Des Plaines around 4 PM Sunday, according to dispatch audio obtained by the California Post.

Play video content Video: AEW Star PAC Dead at 40 AEW

First responders were told they had a "slumper" in a car and could not confirm whether the 40-year-old was breathing.

A witness told the outlet that customers spotted PAC passed out inside the vehicle and called 911 ... with some even searching the restaurant for medical equipment before paramedics arrived.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office says PAC was pronounced dead at 4:08 PM. His cause of death is still pending an autopsy.

As TMZ previously reported, PAC died less than a day after competing at AEW's All Out event in Chicago. He wrestled Andrade El Idolo and later appeared during the night's main event.

AEW announced his death Sunday night ... remembering the British wrestler for his high-flying style and in-ring talent.