Late 'Deadliest Catch' Star Todd Meadows' Final Call With Kids Airs in Season Finale

"Deadliest Catch" star Todd Meadows' final, heartbreaking call with his family aired on TV ... and in his last chat with his kids, he assured them he was being safe.

During a FaceTime with his 3 kids that aired on Friday's season finale, Todd -- who was only 25 when he died -- told his son that when he got back home, they'd go fishing.

Todd's daughter said ... "I hope you’re being safe. If you’re not being safe, you better be safe."

Todd then responded ... "Oh, I'm being safe."

The episode then shows the chaotic aftermath following Meadows going overboard in the waters off the coast of Alaska.

#DeadliestCatch honors the life and legacy of Todd Meadows, Friday Sept 25 at 8P on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/LVm6cyzVhy @DeadliestCatch

Upon hearing screams and learning that a crew member had gone overboard, Captain Rick Shelford turned the boat around and ordered his crew to get Meadows back on the ship.

Meadows spent over 6 minutes in the Bering Sea before he was pulled out unresponsive, prompting the crew to perform CPR as the captain called the Coast Guard.

We reported earlier ... Meadows' death certificate lists "drowning with probable hypothermia" and "submersion of body in cold water" as his cause of death.