Rande Gerber Returns To Son Presley's Los Angeles Home After Death

Rande Gerber was spotted returning to his late son Presley Gerber's Los Angeles home ... amid news that Presley had been cremated.

In the pics obtained by TMZ ... Rande -- who wore shorts, a T-shirt and a hat -- kept his head down as he walked toward the front door of his late son's house Friday.

We reported earlier ... Presley's death certificate obtained by TMZ revealed that he was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home just days after his passing.

Since Presley was discovered dead inside his room at a luxury rehab facility Sunday ... Rande and his wife Cindy Crawford's have had plenty of support from their friends during this tough time -- including George and Amal Clooney.

The Clooneys were seen arriving at Kaia Gerber's Hollywood Hills home earlier this week.