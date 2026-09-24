Presley Gerber Death: Sober Living Owner's Psychology License Was Suspended Before Opening Facility

The sober home where Presley Gerber died didn't need to be licensed by the state of California ... and the psychologist who opened it had his license yanked prior to launching the facility.

The California Department of Public Health tells TMZ ... it does not license or regulate Resolutions Therapeutic Services or Resolutions Living -- the facility where Presley was found dead from a suspected drug overdose.

The California Department of Health Care Services also tells TMZ ... it has no record of Resolutions operating as a licensed substance-use disorder residential treatment facility in Santa Monica.

DHCS says the program appears to operate as a sober living environment or recovery residence, which does not require a license and is not subject to the agency's oversight.

Reza Nabavi, the founder of Resolutions Therapeutic Services, had his registered psychologist license temporarily revoked in 2006 ... according to state records reviewed by TMZ and first reported by NBC.

Nabavi was placed on probation for five years, and reportedly ordered to abstain from alcohol and controlled substances. It's unclear why his license had been suspended.

He later opened Resolutions Therapeutic Services in 2013 ... and his current psychologist license is set to expire June 30, 2028.

Sober homes can operate without a DHCS license as long as they do not provide services such as detox, counseling, group sessions, or treatment planning.

Resolutions Living advertises long-term housing, addiction and mental-health support, and 24/7 on-site staff.

As we reported, Presley arrived Saturday evening and appeared to be under the influence. He went into cardiac arrest and died Sunday morning in a bedroom. People in his orbit think the sober living home should have turned him away and sent him to a detox center.