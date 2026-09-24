10-Year-Old Boy and Fifth Grade Teacher Found Dead During Iowa School Field Trip

A 10-year-old boy and his fifth-grade teacher were found dead Wednesday during a frantic police search after they went missing and ultimately drowned in an Iowa reservoir during a school field trip.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Wednesday night, announcing that its deputies and other law enforcement agencies discovered the bodies of Ahmed Osman, 10, and Hannah Jorgensen, 24, floating in the water at the Coralville Reservoir in Iowa City.

The Sheriff's Office called their deaths a "tragic accident" that occurred while the two were on a field trip with a bunch of fifth graders from Borlaug Elementary School at Lake MacBride State Park near the Coralville Reservoir.

Police are still piecing together how the pair wound up dead in the water. The Johnson County Medical Examiner will perform autopsies to determine their cause and manner of death.

According to police ... Osman and Jorgensen vanished Tuesday, prompting a massive response from law enforcement agencies that fanned out looking for the duo until they were finally found at the reservoir the next afternoon.