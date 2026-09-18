Pennsylvania College Students Beaten After Mob Takes Over Home In Wild Video

A group of college students sitting on their porch asked dozens of non-students gathering there for a street takeover to get off their property ... and were mercilessly attacked and beaten in response.

It all went down just outside York College in Pennsylvania on the night of Sept. 11 ... the students were pulled by their hair, beaten, punched, and kicked ... all while a crowd watched and recorded.

The onslaught happened after the students say they called police in the hopes of dispersing the raucous crowd ... they called cops five times.

One of the victims wrote in a statement ... "I remember looking at our friend in the knee brace when I got caught off guard and ripped by my hair off the porch. From then, I was dragged to the stop sign and that's when everyone jumped me. I was getting kicked by probably 12 people at the same time."

During the altercation, the student -- who gave the statement to Fox43 on the condition of anonymity -- said they blacked out twice, had her top pulled down, which made her "vulnerable," and was punched and kicked mercilessly in the center of the 30-person crowd.

They claimed the wild mob even used mace.

As to why cops were delayed in arriving ... York City Police say they were "engaged in a previous, ongoing critical incident investigation."

The police added ... "This investigation is ongoing as detectives gather and review additional evidence and conduct forthcoming victim/witness interviews."

Meanwhile, York College said the incident "falls outside the jurisdiction of York College Campus." Still, the college is working with local law enforcement and assisting with relocating any students living on the block. Locals say street takeovers are a regular nuisance.