Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Welcomed Daughter Via Surrogate

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky welcomed their daughter Rose via surrogate ... TMZ has learned.

We broke the story ... the couple's daughter -- full legal name Rose Bean Polansky -- was born on June 9 at 11:19 PM PT in Los Angeles.

It's unclear why the singer opted for surrogacy; however, she's been open about her struggles with fibromyalgia, a condition that causes severe pain and exhaustion.

Gaga discussed her health battle in her 2017 Netflix documentary, "Gaga: Five Foot Two," saying she hoped people dealing with chronic pain would know they were not alone.

She also told Oprah Winfrey in 2020 ... "Even sitting here with you today, I'm in head-to-toe pain." In 2025 Gaga said that her fibromyalgia was under control, but she still has "pain days."

Gaga's daughter's name also appears to carry special meaning ... the singer has a rose tattoo on her back, a nod to her performance of "La Vie En Rose" in "A Star Is Born." Her song "Born This Way" was inspired by LGBTQ+ activist Carl Bean.

Dr. Robert Katz -- the OB-GYN who helped Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome their daughter, Sienna -- delivered Rose.

We got our first look at little baby Rose over the weekend ... when photos surfaced showing Gaga holding the swaddled child on a walk with Michael.