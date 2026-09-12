Lady Gaga Holds Newborn Close to Chest in First Photos

Lady Gaga's clearly a protective mom ... holding her baby tightly in the first photos taken of the pair together.

The singer-songwriter was spotted recently holding her swaddled child close to her chest while walking with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, and a friend.

Gaga kept her head down ... walking quickly with her crew in Northern California -- where Page Six reports she's been laying low in recent weeks to enjoy some private family time.

As we reported ... Gaga and Polansky welcomed a new baby together, though we don't yet know the kid's name, gender or exact date of birth.

LG dropped a massive hint that her duo would soon become a trio on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" ... when she said her next starring role would be "motherhood."

Gaga and Polansky got engaged back in 2024 ... though the two still apparently haven't tied the knot. She said in March they plan to get married "soon."