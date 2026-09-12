Woman Dead After Undergoing 6 Cosmetic Procedures at Once

A woman who underwent 6 cosmetic procedures at once during a marathon 8-hour procedure has died ... and now the 51-year-old's sister is demanding answers.

Andreia Vieira Gaspar had saved $118K Brazilian Real -- equivalent to $22,918 USD -- over two years to undergo the plastic surgery -- which involved a facelift, blepharoplasty, liposuction and facial fat grafting -- in Goiânia, Brazil.

Andreia, who was living in Spain before the surgery, died in the days after the procedure on August 12 ... G1 reported.

Now her sister Djiane Vieira is saying Andreia -- whose dream was to have this surgery -- did not have a pre-procedure consultation ... and that her pre-op tests were done in Spain, not Brazil.

Djiane says that after Andreia's tongue started swelling severely, she tried reaching out to the doctor's medical team ... but her sister says didn't receive the proper care before it was too late.

She told G1 ... "My sister is dying. For God’s sake. You answer the phone, but nobody shows up. For God’s sake."

She claims that the local Ankar Hospital did not have an ICU or an emergency ambulance.

According to Djiane ... Andreia died in her arms after multiple resuscitation attempts were made.

Dr. Lessandro Martins said in a legal statement ... "Out of respect for medical confidentiality — which persists even after death, as mandated by the Medical Code of Ethics — no interviews will be granted, nor will comments be made regarding clinical data... The doctor trusts that the investigation will demonstrate the correctness of the care provided."