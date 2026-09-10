Man Charged After Infant Son Dies After Being Left in Hot Car

A Connecticut man is being charged after allegedly leaving his infant son in a hot car ... and the boy later died.

The East Windsor Police Department says they got a call from Kevin Pell last month, who told them he had left the boy in the car because he had been sleeping.

Pell had gone to work on his family's strawberry farm while the 1-year-old was in the car. He allegedly told police he came back to find the boy "blue and not breathing."

According to a search warrant obtained by PEOPLE, the father allegedly told the dispatcher that he "didn’t have the AC on" in the car ... but switched up and said it had been on when the cops arrived.

The warrant says the car was "not habitable for the child" ... because it had been parked directly in the sun with the windows and sunroof closed.

Police say Pell had been performing CPR on the baby when first responders arrived and took over.

The child was brought to Connecticut Children's Medical Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pell has been charged with risk of injury to a child ... and may face additional charges as the investigation continues.