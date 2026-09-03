14-Year-Old Who Allegedly Killed Her Baby Is Also A Victim, D.A. Clarifies

The 14-year-old who prosecutors say killed her baby after her father impregnated her is still a victim ... so says the district attorney, who hasn't decided whether to charge her.

The Monterey County D.A.'s Office clarified its stance on the unnamed teenager in a statement Wednesday ... explaining that law enforcement obtained a "Ramey warrant" -- which the D.A. says is a warrant issued by a judge based on probable cause.

Basically, the D.A.'s office says it wasn't consulted before cops got the warrant ... and hasn't made any charging decision yet.

The D.A.'s office makes it clear Sergio Galvez Perez -- the 14-year-old's father who was also the father of her child -- has been formally charged. However, the 14-year-old has not.

The statement explains that the office recognizes the young girl is a victim of her father's alleged abuse ... and it understands that children who have gone through such abuse may be unable to seek help on their own. Crucially, the office adds, "The responsibility for getting a child to safety does not rest on the child."

It goes on, "Our priority is to ensure that this young girl is safe and has access to the support and services she needs. If she is located, our District Attorney victim advocates and partner agencies are ready to assist her, connect her with resources, and help ensure that she has the support she needs. Whether she is currently able to seek assistance or not, we want her to know that help is available and that our office and our community partners are prepared to support her when she is able to access those services."

As we reported ... "Baby Angelita" was found dead on the side of a road on August 1, 2026 -- and investigators allege Perez impregnated his daughter when she was just 13.