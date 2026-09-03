'Survivor Greece' Injured Contestant Stavros Floros Sues For $100 Million Over Losing Leg While Filming

"Survivor Greece" star Stavros Floros is suing producers of the reality show over an accident during the production that resulted in his left leg being severed above the knee ... and he's seeking 9 figures in damages ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Stavros, who appeared on the Greek version of the popular series, was filming when a tour boat propeller struck him while he was spearfishing for food on May 11, 2026.

He claims the producers built the show’s entire format around requiring the contestants to spearfish in open water -- waters he says were heavily trafficked by tourist boats near the area they filmed.

He claims there were no safety boats, protected zones, or adequate warning markers ... despite prior close calls and even a death in the same waters.

Stavros said his leg was lost in the ocean and that only a “tourniquet applied by a stranger aboard the offending tourist boat kept him alive.”

The reality star was transported to a Miami hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries over a 61-day hospitalization.