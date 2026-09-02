Former NFL Player Alphonso Smith Jr. Dead at 40
Former NFL Player Alphonso Smith Jr. Dead at 40
Alphonso Smith Jr. -- a former NFL player and standout cornerback at Wake Forest University -- has died ... TMZ has learned.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the former cornerback died by suicide on Wednesday at a housing community in Florida.
Alphonso's final Facebook post highlighted his unstable emotional state before his death.
In the post, Alphonso wrote, "Do not cry for me! I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME! I did not want to be that WAY! I know I have disappointed so many folks. This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It’s EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it!"
He repeatedly apologizes in the post, calls himself a "coward" ... and includes a reference to some abuse suffered at the hands of an older woman when he was a young boy.
Alphonso ended the post by writing, "I am SORRY! THIS IS IT!"
Alphonso attended Wake Forest from 2004 to 2008 ... earning All-American honors in his final season with the school. He was inducted into the school's athletic hall of fame in 2022.
He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2009 -- though they traded him to the Detroit Lions just one year later. He played 3 seasons in Detroit ... ending his career after the 2012 campaign. He recorded 88 tackles and 8 interceptions across 42 NFL games.
Alphonso was 40 years old.
RIP
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.