Selena Quintanilla's Brother Slams Sister As Family War Ramps Up

Late singer Selena Quintanilla's brother fired back at his sister Suzette’s claim that she has no idea about him taking legal action against her, TMZ has learned.

A.B. Quintanilla III, Selena’s brother, wrote a scathing social media post after Suzette spoke out earlier today. The family drama started when A.B. took to Instagram to claim he was involved in a lawsuit involving Suzette.

He said, "There is years of history. There are facts. There is evidence. There are circumstances. And there is much that is still unknown."

A day later, Suzette claimed publicly she knew nothing about A.B.’s alleged lawsuit. She said she had not been served with legal paperwork. She said her brother’s claims were BS.

Now, A.B. is claiming Suzette isn’t telling the truth. He said, “Suzette and her lawyers were notified with the corresponding documents via certified mail and electronic mail. She was notified of a lawsuit related to her fiduciary duties, that is, her legal obligations to act with loyalty, transparency and in the best interests of those she was responsible to.”

He said his sister responded to his legal team but did not provide the requested contracts, documents and financial info.

“Those fundamental requirements were left unanswered. What she did under the excuse of using my mom for convenience. She had no idea what was really happening around her and never had any participation in anything,” A.B. said. This Friday, my lawyer will speak out and many things will be made clear."