Remembering Selena Quintanilla 31 Years After Her Tragic Death

Remembering The Late Legend on Anniversary of Her Murder

Today marks 31 years since Selena Quintanilla was tragically murdered. She was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldívar -- who had been president of her fan club and managing her clothing boutiques -- on March 31, 1995.

Last year, Yolanda was denied parole when a board decided she was still a "continuing threat."

The world suffered a tremendous loss when Selena was killed -- but fans are choosing to spend the morbid anniversary celebrating the "Como la flor" singer's life and legacy.

San Antonio news station KENS 5 even taped a 45-minute special in honor of Selena.

Selena is remembered as one of the most influential Latin artists, dubbed the "Queen of Tejano" music. She was working on her American pop crossover album, "Dreaming of You," when she was killed. It was released over a year after her death, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

In 1994, she took home the Grammy Best Mexican/American Album for "Selena Live!" She was nominated again the following year for her album "Amor Prohibido."

Posthumously, Selena was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017, and awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

She was 23.