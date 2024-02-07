Selena Quintanilla's Dad Slams New Docuseries with Killer Yolanda Saldivar

Selena Quintanilla's killer, Yolanda Saldívar, is telling her side of the story from behind bars in a new docuseries, but nearly 3 decades later ... it's still a slap in the face to the late icon's family.

Selena's dad, Abraham Quintanilla, is blasting Oxygen's "Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them" to TMZ ... making it clear he and the rest of Selena's family are not involved or supportive of the project in any way, shape, or form.

He tells us, in particular, he wants absolutely nothing to do with Yolanda herself ... cause everything she says is nothing but lies, and no one's gonna believe what she has to say anyway.

In fact, Abraham wonders what more she has to say that she hasn't already ... reiterating that everyone knows there's zero truth to anything that comes out of her mouth.

In the 2-part doc, Yolanda will chronicle her version of events leading up to killing Selena. She'll discuss her working and personal relationship with the singer, and even her family members get involved with never-seen-before docs and recordings that allude to there being more to the whole situation than meets the eye.

"I knew her secrets," Saldívar chillingly adds in the trailer. "And I think the people deserved to know the truth." The first part of the docuseries drops on February 17, and the second part the next day.

Saldívar fatally shot Selena in 1995 after the Tejano star learned Saldívar had been embezzling funds from her clothing boutique.