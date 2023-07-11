Selena's Father Sues Cruise Company Over Tribute Voyages Using Her Name

The father of late music icon Selena Quintanilla is going after a cruise company ... claiming it had no right to set sail as a tribute cruise to his daughter and her legacy.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Abraham Quintanilla Jr. is suing Catalina Classic Cruises over its Cumbia Cruise L.A. trips -- something he says has been dubbed this year as a "Tributo a Selena."

The evening boat cruise apparently takes passengers across Long Beach Bay with music bumping, which presumably would include Selena's hits. The party at sea is fit with 2 dance areas, food, and a couple of full bars.

Abraham says the company's a repeat offender ... claiming it called last year's trip “Cumbia Cruise Homenaje a Selena y La Sonor Dinamita por Maritza y Su Sonora.”

Abraham insists he still controls the rights to Selena's trademarks, name, voice, signature, and likeness in connection to merch and ads, among other things ... and he claims the company never got permission to use them.

He says the use of Selena's name on the cruise has caused substantial confusion and even deceived people into thinking her estate approved the usage -- which he says just isn't true.

Abraham's now seeking to block the use of his famous daughter's name and trademarks and wants the company to fork over any profits the tribute cruises made with her name.