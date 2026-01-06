Selena Quintanilla's Family Honors Father at Private Service

Selena Quintanilla's family gathered privately over the weekend in Texas to honor her father with a celebration of life ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the invite-only event for Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr. was limited to close family and friends, with no phones allowed. We're told Abraham's casket was not present.

About 400 people attended the service, which featured performances by Spanish-language singers, a video tribute highlighting Abraham's life, and remarks and prayers from a preacher.

After the ceremony, guests joined for dinner, continuing to remember Abraham. Our sources say the family deliberately kept the gathering low-key, choosing Corpus Christi as the spot because of its deep ties to the Quintanilla family.

As we reported ... Abraham Quintanilla Jr. died December 13. His son, A.B. Quintanilla III, announced the news on Instagram, writing ... "It's with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today."

