Shark Attack Victim Washes Up On Beach in Northern California

The body of a swimmer was found on a secluded beach in Northern California over the weekend … after she disappeared during a swim in the ocean amid reports of a shark attack.

The woman -- identified as 55-year-old Erica Fox -- went missing on December 21, the same day a shark was reportedly seen off the coast in Santa Cruz, feasting on a human body.

Fox had reportedly been separated from members of her swimming club, the Kelp Krawlers, and a person driving in the area contacted the Coast Guard to report that they saw a shark with a human body in its mouth.

KSBW-TV said Fox's family confirmed her remains, mainly by what she was wearing.