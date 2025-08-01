Danilo Gallinari's Pregnant Wife Attacked By Shark

Ex-NBA player Danilo Gallinari's pregnant wife experienced the "worst day" of her life while vacationing in Puerto Rico ... revealing she was attacked by a shark.

Eleonora Boi -- a TV reporter who got hitched to 36-year-old Gallinari in 2022 -- opened up on the terrifying incident on Instagram ... saying, "I never thought I could get attacked by a shark and I was near the shore and on a super crowded beach."

Boi stated she and the baby on the way are "fine" following the incident at the Carolina Resort beach ... although she had to undergo surgery to mend her leg.

She appeared to be in good spirits in the hospital bed ... sharing a pic of her making a silly face while bandaged up.

Boi -- who has two kids with the former Nuggets star -- said the procedure was a success ... and her focus is now on recovering from the attack both mentally and physically.

Authorities in the area addressed the incident on Thursday ... saying Boi was bitten in the thigh, but was in stable condition.