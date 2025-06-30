Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Man Punches Shark to Fend Off Terrifying Attack on Teen, on Video

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
shark attack at cabarita beach getty 1
Getty

A fearless guy ran up to a shark and punched it in the face in Australia just moments after it clamped onto a teenager -- and it was all caught on camera!

Terrifying footage at Cabarita Beach in New South Wales Sunday shows a man charging at the 7-foot-long shark lurking near the shore, while others rush the injured teen onto the sand to safety.

A heroic move, but the boy had already been injured on his right arm, wrist, and leg. Still, it worked -- the shark backed off!

Once the shark was gone, a makeshift stretcher was fashioned from a surfboard, and the teen was rushed to safety before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital. The teen is in serious but stable condition.

Cabarita Beach in Australia shark attack 1

A second helicopter was sent out to track down the shark, but no luck -- they came up empty.

Cabarita Beach getty 1
Getty

NSW Shark Smart had tagged and released a tiger shark at the same beach just days prior.

