Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Animals on Drugs' Trailer Shows Gators on Meth, Bears Drinking Beers

'Animals on Drugs' Wild New Series Captures Geeked-Up Gators & Boozy Bears!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
animals-on-drugs-kal-07-09-2025
HOOKED ON THE GOOD STUFF
Warner Bros. Discovery

Alligators, bears, hippos and more animals are getting messed up on a bunch of different substances ... and, a few intrepid wildlife experts are taking fans inside the situation.

The trailer for "Animals on Drugs" -- a new Discovery Channel series premiering later this month -- follows Forrest Galante and his team as they look into a few animals that have become addicted to some destructive substances.

alligator Warner Bros Discovery
Warner Bros Discovery

For example ... Galante and his team get up close and personal with gators high on meth, hard-drinking bears and Pablo Escobar's famed cocaine hippos.

It looks like the documentary team is spending a lot of time running away from the spun-out animals ... while trying to figure out ways to help them recover from their addictions. We're guessing the 12-step program and regular meetings ain't gonna work here.

Stars Feeding Animals
Launch Gallery
Sharing Is Caring! Launch Gallery

Galante is a TV personality and wildlife expert best known for hosting shows like "Extinct or Alive," and numerous programs during Discovery Channel's annual "Shark Week."

"Animals on Drugs" -- a three-part series -- will premiere at 8 PM on Monday, July 28 after "Shark Week" coverage wraps up for the day.

Related articles