'Animals on Drugs' Trailer Shows Gators on Meth, Bears Drinking Beers

Play video content Warner Bros. Discovery

Alligators, bears, hippos and more animals are getting messed up on a bunch of different substances ... and, a few intrepid wildlife experts are taking fans inside the situation.

The trailer for "Animals on Drugs" -- a new Discovery Channel series premiering later this month -- follows Forrest Galante and his team as they look into a few animals that have become addicted to some destructive substances.

For example ... Galante and his team get up close and personal with gators high on meth, hard-drinking bears and Pablo Escobar's famed cocaine hippos.

It looks like the documentary team is spending a lot of time running away from the spun-out animals ... while trying to figure out ways to help them recover from their addictions. We're guessing the 12-step program and regular meetings ain't gonna work here.

Galante is a TV personality and wildlife expert best known for hosting shows like "Extinct or Alive," and numerous programs during Discovery Channel's annual "Shark Week."