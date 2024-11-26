Discovery Channel Star Chad Ollinger Arrested for Allegedly Evading Police

Chad Ollinger found himself in trouble with the law this week after being arrested in Texas, stemming from an alleged police chase on his motorcycle that escalated into a foot pursuit ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the incident unfolded around 9 PM on Monday night when Chad, who appears on Discovery Channel's "Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch," was riding his black Harley Davidson and ran a stop light in front of an unmarked police car. We're told officers attempted to pull him over, but he initially refused to stop, leading to a brief pursuit.

When Chad pulled over on his motorcycle, he allegedly ditched it and ran on foot from cops. The chase allegedly ended when officers finally caught up with him and placed him under arrest.

Our law enforcement sources say Chad is facing two charges -- evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and evading arrest/detention on foot.

He was initially booked into the county jail, but he posted bond and was released Tuesday.