Erika Kirk Blasts Rumor She Has New Boyfriend After Charlie Kirk's Death

Erika Kirk is slamming a report about her moving on from Charlie Kirk with a new boyfriend less than 9 months after her late husband's death ... she says it's just a deranged lie.

Charlie's widow went off on social media in response to a Project Constitution report claiming the Turning Point USA CEO is dating Blake Wynn, the nephew of casino mogul Steve Wynn.

Erika says the report is full of lies and adds ... "Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void."

The report alleged Erika and Blake were spotted May 14 at the Beverly Hills Hotel ... but she says on that day she was home in Arizona celebrating her son's birthday.

Erika says she knows Blake, who she calls a "dear friend" of Charlie's, and says she's "grateful for his continued support.

In addition to her denial, Erika goes after the reporter, saying ... "Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need. Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass."