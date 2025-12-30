Chad Ollinger Told Cops He Thought Cellmate Was a Pedophile, So He Killed Him

Discovery Channel star Chad Ollinger told cops in Nevada he strangled his cellmate and then smashed the guy's face into a metal post ... all because he had the feeling the guy was a pedophile.

According to the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, authorities interviewed the TV star ... and say Ollinger told them he had the supernatural power to read people and know things about them.

In the docs, cops say Ollinger confessed to murdering Christopher Kelly, his cellmate at Clark County Detention Center, and told them the killing was "righteous" due to Kelly being a pedophile.

Las Vegas Metro cops say Ollinger told them he had no proof Kelly was a pedo ... but he told them he knew it simply by looking into Kelly's mind and said, "If I know something about somebody that's bad, I take care of it."

The report says Ollinger told cops he climbed up to Kelly's top bunk and placed Kelly in a rear-naked-choke hold as Kelly was lying on one side facing the wall ... and once Kelly stopped breathing, Ollinger said he dragged him down and smashed his head into a metal bedframe on the lower bunk to make sure he was dead.

Police say Ollinger told them he felt no remorse for killing Kelly and didn't care if he went to prison for the rest of his life. It is unclear what Christopher Kelly was in jail for.

Ollinger, who is 41, was re-booked for open murder and reportedly went before a judge Tuesday, who ordered a mental evaluation before the case moves forward.

As we told you ... corrections officers conducting routine checks at Clark County Detention Center Friday say they discovered a male inmate "lying motionless inside a cell." Officers entered and observed the inmate had apparent blunt force injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrest report says there was blood all over the cell and Chad told detectives before the interview, "Good luck cracking the case."