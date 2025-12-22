Nick Reiner Says He Threw Rock Through Window to Appear Insane in Resurfaced Interview

... To Look 'Crazy' Enough to Need Meds

Play video content Dopey Podcast

Nick Reiner is expected to claim insanity in his parents' murder case ... and we have a resurfaced interview where he admitted to using the same tactic in the past as a ploy to get drugs.

While promoting his 2015 film "Being Charlie," Nick spoke on the addiction and recovery podcast "Dopey," spilling about how he got prescribed the antidepressant Wellbutrin.

Nick told host Dave Manheim that while he was a patient at Alina Lodge -- an addiction treatment center in New Jersey -- the staff refused to give him drugs. This is, of course, standard procedure for a sober clinic, but Nick wasn't taking "no" for an answer.

He said, "I was, like, 'How do I show these mother f***ers that I'm crazy?' So I was like, 'I'll throw a rock through a window.'"

According to Nick, he found a building at the lodge with particularly large glass windows to vandalize. He said when he did it, a woman saw him and told the staff. The performance was enough for the staff to put him on Wellbutrin.

Based on what we're hearing ... Nick will plead not guilty by reason of insanity in the murders of his parents.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents Rob and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death at their home.

Doctors diagnosed Nick with schizophrenia in the weeks leading up to Rob and Michele's murders, and the meds he was on were making him erratic.