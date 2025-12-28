Discovery Channel Star Chad Ollinger Accused of Murdering Cellmate

Chad Ollinger, who appeared on Discovery Channel's "Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch", is facing a murder charge after his cellmate was found dead inside a Las Vegas jail ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, corrections officers conducting routine checks at Clark County Detention Center Friday discovered a male inmate "lying motionless inside a cell." Officers entered and observed the inmate had apparent blunt force injuries.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Ollinger, who was the victim's cellmate, was taken into custody. Detectives determined a physical altercation occurred between Ollinger and the victim inside the cell before the inmate's death.

The reality TV star now faces a charge of open murder, a Clark County Detention Center spokesperson tells TMZ.