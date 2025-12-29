Heroic Officer Saves Suicidal Woman From Fatal Leap, Dramatic Video

Play video content Tennessee Highway Patrol

A police officer in Tennessee literally pulled a distraught woman back from the brink the day after Christmas -- saving her life as she prepared to leap off a bridge ... and it was all caught on video.

Watch the clip ... the woman can be seen standing on the ledge of the Holston River Bridge in Knoxville, Tennessee. As Tennessee Highway Patrol and emergency responders stand by, the woman peers out onto the water, gathering herself to jump.

But in one heart-pounding moment, one of the officers lunges forward, grabs the woman by the waist and pulls her back to safety.

In a Facebook post, the Tennessee Highway Patrol wrote, "A woman was in a dark place and was considering jumping. Because people showed up and worked together, she is alive tonight."

They continued, "This time of year can be especially hard. Many people are carrying things no one else can see. Stress, grief, loneliness, and fear can pile up fast. That does not mean someone is weak. It means they are human. If you are struggling, please hear this. You matter, and help is available ... Today ended with a life saved. That matters."

Following the rescue, the woman was taken by ambulance for an evaluation.