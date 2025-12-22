James Ransone's Wife Breaks Silence After Actor's Apparent Suicide

James Ransone’s wife is speaking out for the first time following his tragic death ... paying homage to her late husband in an emotional tribute on social media.

Jamie McPhee took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her and James smiling with their arms wrapped around one another, with James resting his hand on her baby bump. The couple share two children together.

In her caption, Jamie writes ... "I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again. You told me - I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me - and you were so right."

She continues ... "Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever."

Jamie also shared a GoFundMe link on her Instagram page to support her family during this difficult time ... raising nearly $45,000 as of Monday morning.

TMZ broke the story … James passed away Friday -- and the Los Angeles Medical Examiner lists the manner of death as suicide by hanging. LAPD officers responded to a call at a residence, completed a death investigation, and determined no foul play was suspected.

Ransone appeared in numerous TV shows and films, but was best known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka -- a dock worker and gangster -- in Season 2 of "The Wire."

His other credits include appearances in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Hawaii Five-0," "Burn Notice," "Tangerine," and the Stephen King film, "It: Chapter Two."

Ransone was only 46-years-old.