'Pulp Fiction' Star Peter Greene's Body Had Injuries When He Was Found Dead

Late "Pulp Fiction" villain Peter Greene had injuries on his body when he was found dead in his New York City apartment last week ... and authorities are still trying to figure out what caused the injuries, and what led to his death.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the actor's body was found with "some injuries but it's undetermined what caused the injuries."

We're told the medical examiner is still trying to determine a cause and manner of death ... and at this point it remains unclear if Peter's death is the result of homicide, suicide, drugs, or something else.

As we reported ... Peter was found dead last Friday in his Manhattan apartment after cops conducted a welfare check.

We're told police were called because neighbors had reported loud music being heard coming from inside Peter's apartment for a few days. Peter's neighbors called building management, and then police were contacted for a welfare check, and a locksmith was called in to open the door.

Our sources say Peter was found in his living room.