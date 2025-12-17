Influencer Mary Magdalene Seen Carted Off by Officers Before Death, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ has obtained concerning video of influencer Mary Magdalene weeks before she died ... showing her being carted away by law enforcement officers in Thailand as she yelled out in confusion.

You can see in the clip, Mary -- whose real name was Denise Jarvis -- seems unable to walk on her own and is lifted by Thai officers and loaded into a cart on November 21 near the popular Krabi walking street. She exclaims she doesn't know what's happening as multiple men push the cart. The video then shows her being walked through a building and finally, into what appears to be a hotel room so she can rest in bed. She also appears to be claiming she's "drugged."

A second video shows her explaining she had been left on the street all by herself ... and says this is the price she pays for being "popular." She says she loves "the idea of being popular," but being left all alone and unable to help herself is not worth it, and "traumatizing." She even suggests people get pets for companionship instead and "isolate yourself from society."

Mary was clearly going through it ... and the incident occurred about 2 weeks before her sudden death. We told you all about it -- the content creator died on Dec. 9 after falling from the 9th floor of a high-rise building located in a beach town in Phuket Island, Thailand.

Mary had more than 400,000 followers across her multiple Instagram accounts and was known for her extensive cosmetic surgery procedures, which included more than one nose job, butt and breast implants, buccal fat removal, and more. She was also an avid painter and would often show off her ornate creations online, and offered NSFW content on OnlyFans.

TMZ last spoke to her in 2023, when she showed off her breast reduction, which brought her implants down to a C-cup -- and took 20 pounds off the scale.

She was 33 years old.