Beloved TikTok Star Tucker Genal Dead at 31

Beloved TikTok star Tucker Genal tragically passed away at the age of 31 by suicide.

Tucker's brother, Carson, confirmed the news Monday on his Instagram, saying, "I don’t even know where to begin, You were my best friend and an even better big brother, my entire life I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero."

Carson continues to say ... "I know one thing is for certain and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again. You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for."

He ends the statement with ... "We love you and will miss you eternally Tucker" and asks for privacy at this time as they "mourn and begin to navigate life without him."

Social media has been flooded with crushed fans, shocked by the news of Tucker's death. Tucker was known for his entertaining skits and challenges he would do with friends and his siblings on TikTok.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's website, Tucker had passed away at his residence on December 11th from suicide.

Tucker was 31.

RIP