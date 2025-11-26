TikTok Star Marquay The Goat Dead at 24

Marquay Collins, a TikTok star who posted food reviews and fast cars, is dead ... TMZ has confirmed.

Known as "Marquay The Goat" on social media, Marquay's mother tells us her son died recently ... though the cause of death is unclear.

Marquay's mom, Sonja, is remembering him as "the sweetest person he didn’t have a mean bone in his body."

He had 6.9 million followers on TikTok and another 479,000 on Instagram.

An obituary online says Marquay was not only a "talented artist on TikTok" but also a student at Georgia State University, and a proud graduate of Shaw High School, and Dimon Elementary.

The obit says ... "Marquay lived his life with passion and ambition. He was full of excitement about the future, always eager to share his plans and adventures. His hugs, his laughter, and his spontaneous calls -- 'What are we getting into this weekend?' -- will be remembered as cherished moments that captured his vibrant personality."

Marquay was only 24.