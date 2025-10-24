TikTok Star Emman Atienza Dead at 19

Emman Atienza -- known for her lifestyle videos on TikTok -- died at her home in Los Angeles Wednesday ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Atienza's cause of death has been listed as suicide.

Emman's heartbroken father, a Filipino TV host, and mother, an entrepreneur and fitness guru, announced the tragic loss Friday morning, in a tribute to their late daughter.

In an Instagram post, the family wrote ... "She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone."

Emman has more than 800,000 followers on TikTok and 225,000 on Instagram. Her latest videos are mostly about getting settled in Los Angeles, where she moved this past summer.

She was 19.

RIP