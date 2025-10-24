Who Was Emman Atienza? What to Know About the Late Influencer

How Emman Atienza Established Herself As An Influencer

Emman Atienza built up a considerable fanbase as an influencer active on several social media platforms. As TMZ reported, the social media personality died this week.

We're going to take a look at the influencer's background and see how she made a name for herself prior to her death.

Emman Was Originally From the Philippines

Emman was born in the Philippines, where she was raised and lived most of her life.

Her parents were both in the entertainment industry ... her father Alejandro, also known as Kuya Kim, is a television presenter and a former politician.

Emman's mother, Felicia, has worked as a fitness advocate and influencer for several years.

Emman was raised with a brother named Jose and a sister named Eliana.

She Built Up a Big Following on Social Media

Although Emman joined Instagram in 2015, she didn't really become an influencer until much later down the line.

She built up a following of 258,000 on Instagram, and she later started a TikTok account, which had nearly 944,000 followers at the time of her death.

Emman announced she'd be taking a break from social media in September to focus on her mental health. She resumed posting on TikTok after just a week away, according to People.

She moved with her family to Los Angeles in the summer of 2025.

Emman Died by Suicide in October 2025

Emman's death at the age of 19 was revealed in a joint Instagram post shared on the accounts of her parents and siblings Thursday.

The late influencer's family said she'd "brought so much joy, laughter, and love" to their lives and the lives of her fans.

Emman died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Emman's death has resulted in an outpouring of condolences from fellow social media figures, according to Deadline.