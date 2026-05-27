Matthew Perry’s Assistant Allegedly Drove Actor’s Car at 4 AM Shortly After His Death

Matthew Perry’s assistant allegedly went on a ride in the late actor’s car at 4 AM shortly after the Friends star died ... this according to Perry's former friend and publicist.

Lisa Calio, who says she worked for Matthew for close to 30 years, wrote a letter to the judge set in advance of the sentencing hearing for Matthew’s longtime assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

Kenneth is facing years in prison for being the middleman between drug dealers and Matthew. Prosecutors claim he also injected the actor with ketamine, including on the night he died in 2023.

In her letter, Lisa said shortly after Matthew died, “I received a text from Kenny at 4 a.m. as he was driving one of Matthew’s cars from the house in the Hollywood Hills to the house in the Palisades. And he was loving it.”

In the letter, she slams Kenny for not looking out for Matthew, writing that "his true concern was not upsetting the lifestyle to which he’d become accustomed,” adding she's read that "he watched Matthew seize up more than once and never told any of us who cared so deeply for Matthew."

“Kenny Iwamasa killed my friend,” Lisa wrote. “His narcissistic, outrageous, irresponsible behavior, his psychotic plan, caused him to heat up the jacuzzi, give Matthew the giant shot he requested and leave him alone to die.”

Lisa said she was working with Matthew to build the Matthew Perry Foundation to help addicts. She claimed that after Matthew died, Kenny was “persistent in wanting a position in the Foundation, claiming that was what Matthew wanted.”

“No, it wasn’t,” she said. “Kenny had many outrageous requests and expectations that he thought would continue for the rest of his life.”

Lisa said, “Whatever sentence he receives, it won’t be long enough. He will always be known as the man who killed Matthew Perry, I suppose there should be some comfort in that.”