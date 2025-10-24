Who Is Schlep? What to Know About the Roblox Player

There's plenty of gamers who've found fame and fortune for their online activities ... but Schlep gained notoriety for a fairly unusual reason.

Schlep made a name for himself producing and sharing "predator-poacher" videos on YouTube after connecting with people via Roblox -- until he was kicked off the platform.

We're going to take a look at the gamer's background and see how he navigated being booted from the massively popular online game.

Schlep Went Through Harrowing Experiences on Roblox

Schlep -- who's revealed his first name is Michael, but has withheld his last name for privacy reasons -- has been playing Roblox since he was a kid, according to Rolling Stone.

Not all of his in-game interactions have been positive. He's claimed he was groomed by a developer who'd been contracted to work on Roblox when he was a teenager.

Schlep alleged the developer exposed him to pornographic content and carried on sexually explicit conversations with him during their period of connection. The gamer said he'd attempted suicide while dealing with the effects of the developer's alleged actions.

Although Schlep's mother reportedly contacted Roblox to complain about the situation, no actions were taken against the unnamed developer at first ... although the individual was apparently banned after another developer complained.

He's Exposed Numerous Would-Be Predators on Roblox

Schlep later made a name for himself by outing alleged would-be predators playing Roblox and creating videos around the sting operations.

The gamer and his collaborators developed an M.O., which entailed having him pose as underage and responding to adult users who sent him inappropriate messages, then setting up a real-life meeting with the users, to be apprehended by authorities.

Schlep would often collaborate with other "predator catchers" in his videos, during which the alleged predators were asked to explain their actions.

The gamer's older videos were mainly focused on him calling out what he saw as inappropriate content on Roblox, although his later videos were what really garnered him a fanbase.

Schlep Was Eventually Banned by Roblox

Schlep's activities got him into hot water with Roblox's higher-ups, and he was banned from the game in August 2025. He reportedly received a cease-and-desist letter stating he could be subject to legal repercussions if he were to try to return to the platform at any point.

The backlash to his ban from Roblox was swift, and his fans started a campaign called "#FreeSchlep," which the gamer supported, to have him admitted back to Roblox.

Although Roblox has since introduced various safeguards against explicit content, the company received lots of criticism over how Schlep's ban was handled.